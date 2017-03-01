The Eagles girls basketball team went to the Final Four last year and came away with a pair of losses and plenty of good memories and experience.



Now they want to get back to Mizzou Arena and win the championship.

The Eagles (23-5) will have to take a different road this year – tougher than last season. SoBoCo plays Licking (23-5) tonight in Rolla.

A win at Sectionals would likely pit the Eagles against the reigning state champions, the Strafford Indians (29-0) in Springfield on Saturday. The Indians defeated the Eagles in January.

The Eagles boys (25-3) will face a tough Mountain Grove team (26-2) in Rolla tonight. Mountain Grove placed third at last year’s Final Four.

If the Eagles get past the Sectional round, they would advance to the quarter-finals in Springfield on Saturday where they would face the winner of the Fair Grove (23-5) vs Lamar (22-4) Sectional game.

SoBoCo is one of six schools to be sending both boys and girls teams to Class 3 Sectionals. Other schools who won “dual district titles” include: Central Park Hill, Lawson, Saxony Lutheran, Whitfield and Cardinal Ritter.