After suffering their first loss of the season on April 8 at Hickman, the Southern Boone County girls soccer team was staring at their second loss in five days in Round 1 of the Hannibal Tournament.

Raymore-Peculiar had narrowly edged out the Eagles 2-1 on Friday, the same day state rankings had been released, Southern Boone sitting at No. 6 in Class 2. With a young team that hasn’t seen a lot of varsity experience, and a group of upperclassmen who are used to winning 20-plus games in a season, head coach Chris Miller was looking to see how his team responded.

They did so in dominant fashion, taking down Warrenton 3-1 in Round 2 and defeating Maryville soundly for a 7-1 win to take home the consolation championship.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers