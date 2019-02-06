In a matchup of two state-ranked teams, the Pirates and Pintos came head to head in a first-place showdown on Saturday night. The game was back and forth in the first half, with California up 10-7 after one quarter of play but Boon ville coming back to take a three-point lead at the break, 20-17. Stout defense by the Pirates held the Pintos high-scoring offense to just six points in the third quarter and expanded their lead to 36-23. California was unable to get much else going offensively, and Boonville took home the championship in a 45-30 win.