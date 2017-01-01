The SoBoCo Eagles could not defend the inside play of the Boonville Pirates. Adding to their trouble last Thursday night in the finals of the California Tournament was their week-long shooting slump.

It all added up to the Eagles dropping their first game of the season by a 56-52 score.

The Eagles entered the fourth period after falling behind 31-24 and going on a 3rd quarter sprint that put them into a 40-38 lead.

However, the Pirates were not going away.

Behind the scoring of Jamie Lemmons underneath, the Pirates pulled ahead 45-43 with 4:40 left on the clock.

But two Eagles turnovers gave Boonville the opportunity to push the lead to 50-43 with 1:51 left in the game. A Skyler Beeson 3-point shot pulled the Eagles to within four at 50-46 and, after a Pirate free throw, Beeson hit another trey to bring the Eagles back to within two at 51-49.

However, that was as close as it would get as the Pirates hit just enough free throws as Beeson and Kylie Shoot missed 3-point bids in the final 40-seconds.

“We haven’t shot the ball all week,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips. “We are playing way too tight and putting way too much pressure on ourselves.”

By Bruce Wallace