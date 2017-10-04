The SoBoCo Fishing team had 4 out of 7 teams qualify for the north division championship last Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

With a little over 13 lbs winning the tournament, the teams of Brent Williams and Luke Anderson, Ginny Lewis & Lauren Gateley, Tanner Miller and Blaine Sapp, and Austin Marren and Owen Kemna finished 12th, 16th, 21st, and 21st respectively.

Ginny and Lauren reeled in a good size bass a little over 4 lbs for third biggest bass of the tournament. Tanner and Blaine wrapped up biggest bass of the year with a 6-lb lunker at Stockton and received a $250 scholarship each for college.

“I am really pleased with the way this season turned out,” said fishing coach Wade Vandelicht. “We showed we can fish with the best of them. We were catching quality fish in what turned out to be a tough fishing season, we just couldnt get the numbers. We received several gift cards and scholarships this year for big bass and got a 6th place finish (which is one place out of scholarship money) for largest stringer.”

~ There’s more Eagles Fishing in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace