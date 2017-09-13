Eagles senior Ashley Osborne picked the right time for her first home run of the season.

The Eagles pitcher gave up two home runs to the California Pintos in a 3-3 game, but Osborne cranked a flat fastball over the leftfield fence to give SoBoCo a 4-3 lead on their way to a 5-3 win last Thursday.

“I was really pretty mad (about giving up two home runs) and I wanted to get ahold of something,” Osborne said. Her blast in the bottom of the sixth led off the inning. Reganne Scheer then doubled down the left field line and came home on a two-out error when Carrie Ponder beat the Pintos shortstop’s throw to first.

“I told the girls that we fight. California is a much-improved team and it was a wakeup call that we fought through and came out with a ‘W,’ said Eagles coach Ashley Anderson.

The Eagles scored two runs in the third inning when Cam Schaller singled and Kate Ponder doubled her home. Dani Post then singled home Ponder to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

By Bruce Wallace