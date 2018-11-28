The Southern Boone County boys’ basketball team looked as if they had been practicing together for weeks in a 64-23 rout of Harrisburg on Tuesday night.

Head coach Andy Jahnsen had only gotten one day of practice before their first game with starters Tyson Smith and Sam Stichnote. The two were a part of the SoBoCo football team that had played in a state quarterfinal matchup just four days before.

Despite the limited practice, the team gelled together to form a force that Harrisburg couldn’t penetrate. The Eagles implemented a 1-2-2 zone defense and full court press early that Harrisburg’s guards were unable to work around. Led by starters Stichnote, Smith and Brady Trammell, the press cornered the Bulldogs guards, and desperate passes were picked off by SoBoCo for breakaway layups.

~ Get more Eagles Basketball in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers