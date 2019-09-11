The Southern Boone soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season with two home wins over conference foes last week. The Eagles got three goals from Rajesh Bennet en route to an 8-0 win over Osage on Tuesday. Grant Hoehne added four assists, while Trenton Roney, Jack McCluskey, Rece Gilmore, Brandon Sefton and Landon Beeson each had a goal. Goalkeeper Nick Grabner made five saves for the team’s first shutout of the season.

On Thursday, the Eagles knocked off Boonville 5-0 behind two goals and two assists from Bennett and two goals from Sam Bonderer. Gilmore also scored and Hoehne chipped in three assists as Grabner and the defense earned the shutout.

Submitted by Coach Chris Miller