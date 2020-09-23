The Southern Boone football team traveled to Richmond to battle the Spartans, a team that was undefeated on the year. The Spartans stood at 2-0, beating their opponents with combined scores of 86-12. The Eagles had never faced Richmond but pushed their way to a 38-24 victory. SoBoCo dominated the contest with 12 of Richmond’s points coming off of special team’s mistakes, a blocked punt for a touchdown and a dropped punt return that Richmond recovered on the Eagles 10-yard line.

The Eagles had 456 total yards in the game, rushing for 265 yards with an average of six yards per carry, and threw the ball for 196 yards.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley