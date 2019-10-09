The Eagles downed Canton on Monday evening 8-0.

Southern Boone faced Barstow, a class 1 defending state champion last Saturday. The Eagles took the game 4-1. Head Coach Chris Miller says Barstow was a challenge.

“We played really well the second half against a very solid Barstow team that should be a favorite to repeat as Class 1 champions this year. It was a great night to play. Barstow had its annual Fall Festival going on and a great crowd to see the game, so it was a real fun atmosphere for us,” Miller shared. “It took a little while to get some separation on the scoreboard but we really needed a game like that to see how we would respond and I thought the second half showed what we are capable of when in a tight game on the road against a good team.”

Saturday the Eagles took on St. Pius of Kansas City. Rece Gilmore scored on a penalty kick after a handball against St. Pius in the box. Then a 35-minute lightning event stopped the game.

By Frank Finley

PHOTO: Junior Jonathon Madrid challenges Mexico’s Adam Love for the ball in their JV soccer match played last week. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.