The SoBoCo Eagles girls basketball team had their season ended one game earlier than last season. The Eagles fell to the No. 1 ranked Strafford Indians on Saturday by a 61-34 score at Drury University in Springfield.

The loss ended the Eagles’ season with a 24-5 record, and three straight district and sectional titles.

“We lost to the better team and we played our hearts out until the very end,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips. “The team we lost to is currently ranked No. 34 in the country. We were very good defensively – I’m very proud of these girls.”

The Indians started the game with a quick run, sprinting out to a 13-4 lead, but Kylie Shoot tossed in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the lead to 13-7, Indians after the first period.

However, Strafford was just getting warmed up.

The Indians were deadly from the field as well as the free throw line as they went on a 12-5 second quarter run to lead 25-12 at halftime.

SoBoCo had a tough time getting off good shots against the taller Indians team. The second half was more of the same – with Strafford going on scoring runs while the Eagles had difficulty getting to the hoop.

The reigning state champions made 25 of 26 free throws on their way to building an insurmountable 19-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Emma Anderson with 13 points.

By Bruce Wallace