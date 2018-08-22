SPORTS PHOTO: Eagles Cross Country will kick off their season on Tuesday in Salisbury. This year’s team members include: front row, from left, Cassey Poole, Isabella Finnegan; second row, Will Spry, Ahmed Fouad, Kade Scheer, Blake Schmidt; back row, Ethan David, Jacob David, Evan Thomassen, Isaac Smith, Josh Sampsell.

New district assignments present challenges to Eagles

First: Good News – The Southern Boone Eagles football team no longer has to worry about playing the Blair Oaks Falcons in the title game for the district championship.

Now the bad news: They have to worry about everyone else.

New district alignments announced last Friday will have the Eagles football team in Class 3 District 4 with Centralia High School, Christian High School, Fulton, Mexico, Moberly, Winfield and Wright City.

The new district will have plenty of challenges as Mexico defeated the Eagles last year in the playoffs as has Fulton in the past. Centralia has been a perennial powerhouse in Class 2 and will be stepping up in class this season.

Blair Oaks will drop down to Class 2 this season and join other Tri-County Conference members California, Hallsville and Versailles. Tri-County members in Class 3 include Eldon, Osage, Boonville and Southern Boone.

