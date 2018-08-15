Rookie head coach Emily Becker knows that, even after a few practices with little scrimmage time, she’s going to have some powerful hitters in her lineup.

A graduate of Belleville-West High School in Illinois and William Woods college, Becker, a middle hitter as a college player, knows the importance a middle can have on the high school game.

She’s relying on junior Brooklyn Mars to fill that role and set the pace of the varsity games. Mars will make the move from outside to middle, which requires more quickness and the ability to work along the net as a blocker. Keeping the middle open as a consistent option for hitting is a trait that separates some good high school teams from better teams.

Powerful hitting relies on consistent setting, another position where Becker will have to be creative this season. After losing starting setter Kayla Sage to an injury, and unsure of a return date, Becker placed a junior leader into the key role.

“We love Sydney Mattas…[she] is very vocal and works hard in everything. She’s willing to do anything that’s needed for the team. She has a very strong team mentality,” she said.

By Briley Eilers