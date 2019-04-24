At the recent SoBoCo track meet, the Eagles Middle School track team had the following results:

Girls:

800m: 3rd-Evan Mauney 2:45.95; 5th-Brianna Watson 2:58.68

1600m: 3rd-Alex Volkart 6:05.42; 5th-Elizabeth Hess 6:20.92

100mH: 1st-Kyra Massie 18.83; 6th-Claire Bergthold 20.15

4×100: 6th-Addi Lange, MacKenzie Sartain, Callie Bergthold, Lauren Hammett 1.00.13

4×400: 4th-Kyra Massie, Mya Zagaroc, Chloe Bukowsky, Even Mauney 456.23

Shot Put: 7th-Lindie Pauley 25-01.00

Discus: 6th-Lindie Pauley 61-08

Boys:

800m: 1st-Connor Burns 2:20.61

1600m: 1st-Connor Burns 5:01.96

4×400: 3rd-Cole Eppy, Hunter Jennings, Aidan Bukowsky, Connor Burns 4:25.00; 4th-SoBoCo Team B 4:32.38

High Jump: 2nd-Carter Salter 5-04.00; 5th-Parker Miller 5:00.00

Pole Vault: 5th-Lucas Robbins 8-00.00

Long Jump: 5th-Carter Salter 15-08.00

Triple Jump: 6th-Weston Jennings 31-02.50; 7th-Jacob Bowles 31-00.05

Discus: 5th-Charlie Lewis 91-08