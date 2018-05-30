Former Southern Boone soccer star Jacob Moore has completed his spring semester of college, but has a new soccer team.

Moore signed and is playing with the Dayton Dutch Lions in the Premiere Development League.

The Lions play in the Great Lakes Division of the PDL. The Lions tied their first game 1-1, but have recorded two straight wins with Moore playing a significant role.

Playing in the midfield in a close 2-1 win at Michigan last week, Moore made a through-ball pass to an open teammate who was subsequently taken down in the box. The ensuing PK for the Lions gave them the win. The Lions then defeated Derby City 5-1 at home for their first win of the season.

Moore recently completed his second year playing for Oakland University.

~ Read the Dayton Dutch Lions press release in today’s Journal ~