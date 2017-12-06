Putting a round ball into a round cylinder 10-feet off the ground is no easy feat and proved to be difficult for the Eagles girls basketball team as they fell to the Moberly Spartans 53-35 on Monday at the Southern Boone gym.

The loss drops the Eagles to 1-2 on the season.

SoBoCo trailed by 9 at halftime, but brought plenty of energy to the game in the third quarter, creating one turnover after another, and brought the lead to within four at 25-29 with 2:58 left in the third quarter, however. the Eagles could not maintain the energy and began to unravel, scoring only one free throw as the Spartans went on a 7-1 run in the final minutes of the period.

SoBoCo struggled to muster any offense the entire game, going on stretches in the second, third and fourth periods of not scoring a field goal for three and four minutes.

As both teams looked for momentum early in the fourth period, the Eagles missed two shots and the Spartans turned the ball over twice. But Moberly junior Sydney Flood settled the issue with a 3-pointer to make the score 41-26 and the Eagles never threatened in the final six minutes. Flood led all scorers with 21 points in the game.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace