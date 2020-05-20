Mizzou Men’s Golf bolstered its 2020-21 roster with the signing of graduate transfer Walker Kesterson on Monday. Kesterson, an Ashland, Mo., native returns to his home state after four years at Southern Miss. He was granted a waiver for an additional fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA after COVID-19 cut his senior campaign short this spring.

“Walker is a fierce competitor and we’re excited for him to bring that fire to our team next season,” head coach Mark Leroux said.

