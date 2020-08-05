Dear Tiger Fans;

I hope this email finds you healthy and safe. To say that this is a unique time in intercollegiate athletics would be a massive understatement, as the last four months have been unpredictable, and have often brought more questions than answers.

Often times meeting at least twice a week since college sports stopped last March, the SEC Athletics Directors have been working with the conference staff developing plans to provide a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and staff to compete in when play resumes this fall. Our goal is to provide a meaningful 2020-21 season for all SEC student-athletes.

This afternoon, the SEC Presidents and Chancellors voted to play a 10-game conference game only 2020 football schedule, starting Saturday, Sept. 26 and ending Saturday, Dec. 5. Each team will have one mid-season open week, with Saturday, December 12, being held open for the purpose of rescheduling games if needed, and the SEC Championship Game moving to Saturday, Dec. 19.

With practice beginning next week for many of our fall sports, I also anticipate we may have additional information on how those seasons will play out after Tuesday’s NCAA Board of Governors meeting.

Mizzou’s 2020 football schedule will include its six SEC East Division opponents, as well as Mississippi State and Arkansas from the West, with two additional West Division opponents being added to the slate—one home and one away. Furthermore, I anticipate that the Arkansas game will be played in Columbia this season as opposed to Kansas City. With today’s announcement, the conference staff will now redraw the 2020 schedule, which will be released in the near future.

Information used in guiding the decision-making process included conversations with the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, the Autonomy Five Conferences’ Medical Advisory Panel, as well as emerging public health trends. The current COVID-19 conditions within the SEC footprint was also a key factor in this decision.

You may have also seen that the SEC recently established a policy that ensures any student-athlete who does not desire to participate in their respective sport this season due to COVID-19 will maintain their scholarship. This is the right decision for all student-athletes nationally, not just within the SEC.

While we formalize our attendance plans for the 2020 season and will announce them in the near future, rest assured that the health and well-being of our Mizzou student-athletes as well as the safety of our staff and loyal Mizzou fans are first and foremost in our decision-making process. We are anticipating a limited capacity with several new safety protocols in place for the upcoming season, and our staff has been engaged with Dimensional Innovations to develop the best plan possible for the upcoming season.

Thank you for your generous support of Mizzou Athletics and our student-athletes, coaches and staff as we all work together to beat COVID-19! There will be an end to this pandemic, and when that day comes, I can’t wait to bring all Mizzou fans together to cheer on our Tigers to victory!

M-I-Z,

Jim Sterk

Director of Athletics

University of Missouri