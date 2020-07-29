Mizzou Athletics is excited to announce that ticketing for home football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games will fully transition to a digital system starting this fall. The new model stresses the importance of safety, ease and convenience as the Mobile Entry procedures will cut down on hand-to-hand contact, limit time spent entering Mizzou’s venues and provide a more secure way for fans to hold onto their tickets on game day.

While ticket purchasers will no longer have the option to print their tickets at home, the new digital system will provide an efficient and secure delivery system of season, mini-plan and single-game tickets via smartphones and the Mizzou Tigers app. Fans who do not have access to a smartphone will be able to work with the Mizzou Athletics Ticket Office on alternate delivery method for their tickets.

“There are going to be several challenges as athletics venues across the nation begin to open following the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a department, we will continue to stress the fan experience and safety at all of our events, and digital ticketing will play a key role in both of those areas moving forward,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. “The convenience of digital ticketing is something I know our fans have been intrigued by for a long time, and that was confirmed during the focus groups we held as part of the decision-making process.

