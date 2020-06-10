Beginning last week, Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, will open visitor centers, park offices and site offices on a limited basis. Programming will be limited, and social distancing and additional cleaning measures will be in place.

All Missouri state parks and sites are open for day-use and overnight stays. Pools and playgrounds at all state parks will remain closed until further notice.

Visitors should review signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites, and diligently follow the guidelines for the health and safety of others.

“We continue to strive to provide a safe experience for visitors and staff,” said Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland. “We’ve implemented a number of measures to better facilitate appropriate social distancing and improve the safety of operations for our guests and staff as additional services are restored.”

