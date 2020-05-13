Out of an abundance of caution and to protect participants amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Foundation have cancelled the 2020 Katy Trail Ride scheduled to begin Monday, June 22.

The five-day, 240-mile annual ride, which takes travelers through many of Missouri’s rural communities, along open fields and between the Missouri River and its bordering bluffs, draws approximately 350 bicyclists from across the nation and overseas. The decision to cancel this annual event was made based on a variety of factors but the most important consideration is the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

