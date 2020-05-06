Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, today announced phase one of a phased approach to resuming normal operations.

While the vast majority of Missouri state parks and historic sites have remained open for day use, Missouri State Parks has implemented a number of measures designed to maintain required social distancing and protect visitors and team members.

Based on current conditions, Missouri State Parks is implementing the following measures in phase one of the return to normal operations:

On May 4, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina and retail operations will begin reopening at the discretion of the individual concessionaires and following Governor Parson’s recommended guidelines.

