The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites hunters and firearms owners to attend a free workshop on cleaning and caring for firearms. The program will take place Nov. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the MDC Central Regional Office, 3500 E. Gans Road, in Columbia.

“Routine maintenance and care are important for your firearm,” said MDC Conservation Education Consultant Emily Porter. “This workshop will help participants understand the mechanics and operation of their firearm and increase its longevity for generations to come.”

Attendees may bring their own firearms, but they must be unloaded and cased. Cleaning materials will be provided, as well as firearms for those who do not have their own or do not wish to bring it to this event.

This event is free, but participants must register by Nov. 26 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163181. Participants younger than 16-years old must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Porter at Emily.Porter@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 815-7901, ext. 2964.