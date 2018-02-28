The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites families to a free workshop on the basics of firearms and shooting in Columbia on March 1 and 3.

MDC welcomes families to attend together and learn basics of firearms safety, shooting technique, equipment, target shooting, and more. The program will consist of classroom lessons followed by hands-on, practical experience on the shooting range.

The classroom session will take place 6 – 8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 1, at the MDC Central Region Office, 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia. The practical session will follow from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at a nearby shooting range.

Participants may bring their unloaded and cased firearms to this workshop to learn on their own equipment. Otherwise, MDC will provide all necessary firearms and ammunition at this FREE course.

To attend, participants must preregister by visiting MDC’s online event registration website: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/155497.

For more information, call MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Justin McGuire at (573) 815-7901, ext. 2866, or email Justin.McGuire@mdc.mo.gov. Discover Nature programs aim to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. To learn more about Discover Nature programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/discover-nature-programs.