Calling all birders in Missouri! The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) needs volunteers to help with its 2018 North American Breeding Bird Survey (BBS) efforts May 27 – July 7.

Volunteers need access to suitable transportation, good hearing and eyesight, and must be able to identify all birds in the area. All new BBS volunteers must successfully complete an online training program. Knowing bird songs is also extremely important because most birds counted on these surveys are singing males.

There are five route areas in Missouri that need volunteers: Kahoka, Lincoln, Milford, Mincy, and Williamsville. Volunteers need only conduct their survey route once during the May 27 – July 7 survey period.

For more information or to volunteer, contact MDC Resource Scientist Janet Haslerig by email at Janet.Haslerig@mdc.mo.gov or call 573-522-4115, ext. 3198.

