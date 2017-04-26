The Eagles soccer team had a ferocious wind against them in the first half of last Wednesday’s game against Battle High School.

To make matters worse, they also had a ferocious attack from the Battle Spartans.

However, the Eagles held their ground with the defense of Riley Scheer and Lauren Gateley and senior goalie Katy Andrews was brilliant enough to keep the score knotted 0-0 for the first 30 minutes.

“I was thinking it would be good if we got out of that half down 2-0,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller. “That was a Class 4 team that plays a lot of club soccer. We got out-played.”

But SoBoCo found a crease in the Spartans defense late in the second half and Koyia Prince led her sister Surreya perfectly and Surreya Prince buried her shot into the lower left corner for the game’s first goal.

“We could not piece anything together, but Surreya made the most of her chance,” Miller said.