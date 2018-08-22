The Eagles open their cross country season next Tuesday without a lot of experience on the boys side and plenty of experience and talent on the girls side – but not enough runners.

Coach Crystal Branch said Isaac Smith, Blake Schmidt and Josh Sampsell all worked hard throughout the summer.

“They put in the miles and some went to camp,” Branch said, “so they are leading the pack to start the season.”

Only two girls started the season for the Eagles, but Cassey Poole is one of the top runners in the area. Poole qualified for state multiple times and has been an All State runner. In addition, she’s an All State track competitor.

“Cassey is very talented and can do some big things for us,” Branch said. Poole is joined by freshman Isabella Finnegan.

“Right now we are just getting the mileage in and throwing in some speed work,” Branch said.