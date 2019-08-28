The Southern Boone County boys soccer team may be primed for its most successful season with a talented group of seniors.

Rece Gilmore returns as the top scorer on the team and a leading scorer in the conference. Able to pick apart a defense with his speed and find the back of the net often, Gilmore is who the team has been able to lean on when they need a score.

And when they need a stop, head coach Chris Miller trusts his three year starter Nick Grabner. Grabner, a goalie with loads of varsity experience, enters his senior season with a Goalkeeper of the Year award from 2018. His numerous shutouts from last year aided the offense in close games with conference rivals, like Father Tolton.

By Briley Eilers