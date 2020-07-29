According to the National Institute on Aging, people aged 65 or over are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease and limited mobility in their joints and limbs. To keep older populations healthy and mobile, MU School of Health Professions associate professor Stephen Sayers has been exploring the effectiveness of low weight, high-speed weightlifting on muscle performance and function in older adults.

“Strength is just your ability to produce force, but power is the ability to produce that force quickly, so there is a speed component when you look at increasing muscle power,” Sayers said. “Research has suggested that older individuals who lift lighter weights at higher speeds increase their muscle power and functionality to a greater extent compared to those who lift heavier weights at slower speeds.”

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~