The Lady Eagles volleyball team hosted the Camdenton Lakers in the Black Hole on Monday evening in a match that would make the most devout fan sweat. The resolute Southern Boone team found a way to victory over a strong Camdenton Lakers side 2-1.

The Eagles won the first frame in a gritty performance. The second game SoBoCo had a slow start allowing a ten-point run which the Lakers won 25-12.

“We tend to do that. I don’t know if we put all our energy into to first game.” Coach Emily Becker explained. “I tell the team you have to be there working for your teammate. We really push that, you’re there for your teammate, not yourself.”

By Frank Finley

Photo: Senior Brooklyn Marrs bangs a winner versus the Lakers Monday evening.