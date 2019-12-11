The Southern Boone High School Lady Eagles basketball team is unbeaten this season after winning the Tri-County Conference Tournament last week. Southern Boone earned the title defeating Hallsville, Boonville and thumping a gristly California squad by 16 points 55-39 for the tournament title.

Head coach Damon Wren says the Tri-County Conference Tournament was a good early challenge for the team.

“It’s a great conference and anyone could have won it. It’s the best conference in mid-Missouri in my opinion and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he expressed. “I didn’t know where we stood beginning the season and we beat California in the final which is a dominant team. We were aggressive and defense won us that championship.”

By Frank Finley