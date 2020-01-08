Hundreds of female wrestlers from all regions of Missouri grappled in the second annual Wonder Woman wrestling tournament held at Battle High School. The two-day event is becoming the largest wrestling event for girls in the state.

Four Southern Boone High School girls participated on Friday. Chloe Giles, Isabella Finnegan, Noelle Schweitzer and Mary Grover competed Friday. Eagles wrestling coach Lee Bradley says the Wonder Woman tournament is a great experience for the wrestlers. Adrian Sparks could not participate due to injury.

“It was fantastic to see the rise of girls wrestling for the state of Missouri and for our school here at Southern Boone. We have five total girls on the team and four completed in the wonder woman tournament. The tournament consists of over 400 girls and 70 teams,” he explained.

by Frank Finley