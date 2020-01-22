The Southern Boone High School girl’s basketball team made a strong showing in the California Invitational Tournament last week bringing the second place trophy back to Ashland.

Last Monday the Eagles first defeated a Rock Bridge JV team that was 12-1 this year. Mariah Prince played stout defense leading the team with 12 points and five steals for a 46-28 win.

“I thought Joe Scheer and Mia Crow were really big sparks off the bench for us with Jo adding 10 points and Mia scoring nine.” Head coach Damon Wren added.

The Wednesday match versus Mexico gave Southern Boone a physical test. The Bulldogs fed their big post player Logan Blevins (16 points) inside giving the Eagles difficulty in the paint. Southern Boone prevailed 64-48. Gabbie Bruce led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points, Crow had nine points.

Coach Wren welcomed the challenge Mexico brought to the court.

By Frank Finley