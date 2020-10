The Lady Eagles lost 3-2 to a tough Hallsville (10-2) team in the top of the 7th inning Thursday evening. Mariah Prince, Zoey DeHaas, Emilee DeHaas, and Victoria Endsley each had four hits.

Head Coach Ashley Anderson says her young team is learning with every contest.

“We are using every game as a learning opportunity and trying to have a complete game with no errors, and having good quality at bats,” Anderson shared.

By Frank Finley