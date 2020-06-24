KOMU 8 Sports Director Chris Gervino is set to retire from KOMU 8, after spending more than two decades on the air providing national and local sports information to mid-Missouri.

“My wife Gina and I are grateful to be able to retire together from our full-time jobs while blessed with good health. I appreciate the kindness and support from the viewers over many years,” said Gervino.

Gervino joined KOMU 8 in January 2000 as KOMU 8’s Sports Director and started hosting Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino, formerly NBC 8 Sports Show, soon after. Before coming to KOMU 8, he was the sports director at KMIZ-TV from 1988-1999 and sports director at KFRU Radio from 1992-2001.

“Crossing four decades, Chris Gervino set the standard for local sports broadcast journalism. His dedication and commitment to local sports in mid-Missouri showcased many triumphs generations will recall throughout their lifetime. The best way we can recognize and thank Chris is to continue his tradition of community and respect for all those involved in athletic competition,” said KOMU 8 General Manager Matt Garrett.

His tireless work covering sports across Missouri will continue as a football sideline reporter and basketball color analyst for the Tiger Radio Network.

KOMU 8 will take a look back and celebrate Gervino’s career on the final Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino this Sunday, June 21. Gervino’s last newscast will be during KOMU 8 News at Ten on Thursday, June 25.