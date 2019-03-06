The Southern Boone County High School girls soccer team is looking to a young class of players and a handful of tested upperclassman to lead them to a third straight district title.

The Eagles start the new season missing a number of players who were keys to their previous two championships. Ellie Lacy and Lauren Gateley provided a tough front on the defensive end of the field, and both were named to last year’s All-District team. Koyia Prince was a reliable scorer and tested veteran.

Perhaps the player they’ll miss most, however, is Kate Ponder. Ponder led the offensive attack for SoBoCo, being named All-State First Team and Offensive Player of the year. She was the top scorer for the Eagles and a linchpin in the previous double-digit win seasons. Head coach Chris Miller will be looking to some younger Southern Boone players to provide the spark that Ponder had.

Another Ponder may be looked to for that spark. Carrie Ponder, who played her first game of high school soccer last season as a junior, will be one of the seniors hoping to lead the team to another dominant season.

By Briley Eilers