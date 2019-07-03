Walker Kesterson, a 2016 graduate of Southern Boone, made good on a 50-foot chip shot on hole 18 of the 112th Missouri State Amateur Golf Championship held at Hickory Hills Country Club in Springfield last Sunday.
For the SoBoCo Eagles, Kesterson was a four-time All-State performer. Currently, he is getting ready for his senior year at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he led the Golden Eagles in scoring this spring with a 73.3 average.
During Sunday’s match Kesterson’s opponent, two-time defending champion Brad Nurski, was seeking his third straight Amateur title.
“I still don’t remember hitting the chip,” Kesterson said with a smile. “I certainly wasn’t thinking about making it, inside four feet would have been a helluva shot.”
Kesterson plans to share his moment with the Southern Boone Community by displaying the trophy at Eagle Flight Fireworks in Ashland for the duration of the fireworks season.
