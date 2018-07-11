The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer an opportunity to learn basics of kayaking from 6 – 8:30 p.m. on July 24. The clinics will take place at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area, 1520 E. Peabody Road, just north of Columbia.

Participants will learn basic kayaking safety, techniques, and terminology from trained MDC staff, and the training will include plenty of time on the water, with a leisurely paddle around an area lake to get comfortable with kayaking. Kayaks, paddles, and personal floatation devices (PFDs) will be provided.

“MDC’s kayaking programs have become some of the most popular events in the region,” said MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Justin McGuire. “Join us to learn more about discovering nature with kayaks.”

This clinic is free and open to ages 12 and up. Participants younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Space is limited for this clinic and participants must preregister by July 23 at the following link: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/158280. For more information contact Justin McGuire at (573) 815-7901, ext. 2866, or Justin.McGuire@mdc.mo.gov.