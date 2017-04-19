Eagles end 1-4 skid with big bats at Versailles

Southpaw pitcher Clay Jeffrey had not started a game on the mound for the Eagles in their first six games before Tuesday.

He might get a few more starts in the coming weeks.

Jeffrey struck out seven Eldon batters and threw a complete game no-hitter on Tuesday as SoBoCo edged the Mustangs 2-0.

“No, I’ve never thrown a no-hitter – not in youth baseball, or anytime,” Jeffrey said afterwards, still somewhat surprised by the result. “I didn’t really realize I had a no-hitter until the last inning.”

The Eagles, now 3-4, scratched out two runs in the third inning, taking advantage of a couple Eldon miscues.

First, the Mustangs’ right fielder muffed Kolton Schupp’s fly ball and then Eldon pitcher Andrew Rodriguez was slow to get to Dalton Mann’s perfectly placed bunt single. Jeffrey then lifted a sky-high pop fly into short left-center field. None of the three Mustangs could decide who should make the catch and the ball fell to the turf, allowing Schupp to score. Conner Imhoff then singled to left field, scoring Mann and giving SoBoCo all the runs they would need.

Jeffrey only ran into trouble in two innings, but never allowed a Mustangs runner past second base.

In the third inning, a Mustangs batter reached base on a Sam Stichnote error. He then went to second on a passed ball. But after a strike out, the next batter rifled a fly ball to center field where Mann made the catch and fired the ball to second base, catching the Mustangs runner off base and completing the double play.

~ Get more Eagles Baseball in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace