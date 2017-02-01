There was a lot of hype early about two teams from last year’s Final Four playing in the Scoreboard Guy Shootout in Ozark this past Saturday. But in the end, it was all No. 1 Strafford as the Indians swamped the No. 4 Southern Boone Eagles with a 19-2 first half run on their way to a 69-37 win.

After the Indians run – which included five 3-pointers in the first quarter – the Eagles looked a bit more like themselves and pulled the lead back to 45-23 at halftime.

“It wasn’t our best performance,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips. “We had players shooting 3s in front of us and we can’t let them do that.”

The second half was more of the same, with the reigning state champions pushing the lead to 30 at 63-33, despite a layup by Riley Scheer and a steal and a layup by Faryn Griffin.

“We missed some chippies, everytime we got to the rim good things happend, but we quit going to the rim,” Phillips said. There’s not a whole lot of positivies you can say about it.”

By Bruce Wallace