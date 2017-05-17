Eagles get five first half goals in district win, play for first district title in five years tonight

SoBoCo v Osage District Championship Tonight 6 p.m. Eagles Athletic Field

If there was ever a “trap game” for this year’s SoBoCo Eagles soccer team, it would have been Monday evening’s opening game against Fulton in the Class 2 District 9 tournament in Ashland.

Graduation was yesterday. The annual All Night kept many of the players up all night and they then slept until afternoon on a non-school day.

And Fulton was seeking some revenge from a drubbing earlier in the season.

If there was the chance of a let down, Monday was the night.

But it wasn’t the night. In fact, it wasn’t even close.

“We knew that when we went out on the field the score was 0-0,” said SoBoCo’s leading scorer Kate Ponder. “We knew we would have to play our game.”

Ponder scored three first half goals, Koyia Prince added a pair of first half goals and the Eagles coasted in the second half to a 6-0 first round win.

The victory moves SoBoCo into the district finals on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. kick against Osage.

“There is a lot of things going, family coming into town and some different hours for many of these girls,” coach Chris Miller said, noting that post-graduation playoffs can often lead to some strange things happening.

But the Eagles came out and passed the ball crisply and dominated the Hornets in the middle of the field the entire game.

By Bruce Wallace