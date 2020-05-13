The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters and anglers that squirrel and black bass season opens May 23, the Saturday before Memorial Day.

SQUIRRELS

The open season on eastern gray and fox squirrels runs May 23 through Feb. 15, 2021. Allowed methods are shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearm methods, as well as archery equipment, slingshots, or atlatls. The daily limit for hunting and trapping is 10 and the possession limit is 20. Hunters can harvest squirrels with the following permits: Archery Hunting, Daily Small Game, Small Game Hunting and Fishing, and Small Game Hunting.

Squirrels may also be harvested with cage-style traps during the hunting season as long as hunters have valid permits. Traps must be labeled with the hunter’s full name and address, or Conservation Number, be attended daily, and have an opening 144 square inches or smaller.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~