HS Boys Cross Country Results:
Team Score for Boys was 102pts with a 3rd place finish out of 91 Athletes these were the individual results
Conner Burns: 1st – 11:22.29
Noah Wilde 15th – 13:16.01
Evan Thomassen 20th – 13:26.23
Noah Ottinger 36th – 14:06.03
Aiden Reading 39th – 14:26.22
HS Girls Cross Country Results:
Team score for the Girls was 54pts with a 2nd place finish out of 63 Athletes these were the individual results
Alex Volkart 1st – 13.24.26
Evan Mauney 2nd – 13:33.70
Elizabeth hess 6th – 14:46.97
Emma Sith 21st – 16:35.27
Brianna Watson – 51st – 20:53.90
Alexis Mertensmeyer 63rd – 26:22.76
