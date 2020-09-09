HS Boys Cross Country Results:

Team Score for Boys was 102pts with a 3rd place finish out of 91 Athletes these were the individual results

Conner Burns: 1st – 11:22.29

Noah Wilde 15th – 13:16.01

Evan Thomassen 20th – 13:26.23

Noah Ottinger 36th – 14:06.03

Aiden Reading 39th – 14:26.22

HS Girls Cross Country Results:

Team score for the Girls was 54pts with a 2nd place finish out of 63 Athletes these were the individual results

Alex Volkart 1st – 13.24.26

Evan Mauney 2nd – 13:33.70

Elizabeth hess 6th – 14:46.97

Emma Sith 21st – 16:35.27

Brianna Watson – 51st – 20:53.90

Alexis Mertensmeyer 63rd – 26:22.76