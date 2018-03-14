Now in their third year of competitive fishing, the Eagles fishing team caught a few big fish on Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.

Coach Wade Vandelicht said Southern Boone sent nine teams of two to the first tournament of the year along with 268 other boats from other Mid-Missouri schools.

“Few of our anglers caught any keepers,” Vandelicht said, “but there were plenty of other schools struggling to get bites and find a pattern.

Eagles anglers Ginny Lewis and Lauren Gateley brought in two bass weighing 3.69 lbs., but it was Owen Kemna and Matthew Amburgey who caught 2 hogs early, which landed them 7th place overall with a weight of 9.25 lbs.

By Bruce Wallace