New Southern Boone County High School volleyball coach Emily Becker said it feels good to have a game under her belt. It feels even better when that game is a win.

The Eagles rolled over the Mexico Bulldogs in two straight sets, 25-9, 25-14 to start the season at home.

After getting out a few unfocused errors in the first game, Southern Boone put up a 10-point service run to bury the Bulldogs with a 15-6 lead. With first game nerves pretty much behind them, the team was able to complete the win easily in set two.

Solid serve receive, a concern of Becker’s before the start of the second week of practice, set up a strong offense in the game. Becker says they have been drilling more serve receive in practice and she’s pleasantly surprised by the results.

“They’re really talking it out and making it work. And with good passing, we’re able to use more of our hitters, rather than just the outside,” she said.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers