Hermann was too tall, too long, too quick and too athletic for the Southern Boone County girls’ basketball team.

The Eagles fell 60-49, to Hermann on Tuesday night. SoBoCo attempted to mount a comeback in the third quarter but the first half deficit was hard to overcome.

Turnovers were the difference maker in the first two quarters. Hermann jumped passing lanes and anticipated the Eagles’ passes easily. The turnovers didn’t allow for SoBoCo to get into a half-court offense with much rhythm. At the end of one, the Eagles had been outscored 19-9.

The Eagles attempted to control their turnovers in the second period and stop the ball on the defensive end. But when the visitors picked up a turnover off the Eagles it led to Hermann getting easy layups.

The Eagles got few points when they drove seams in the 2-3 defense, going to the basket or finding an outside shooter for a bucket. But those opportunities came few and far between, and they finished the half down 28-16.

The Eagles rallied in the third quarter, led by freshman point guard Jersee Wren, to show Hermann it wasn’t going to be an easy win.

The defense cracked down on the Bearcats’ guards, giving them fewer opportunities for open shots and making it difficult to get an easy pass inside the lane.

By Briley Eilers