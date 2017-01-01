In the game’s final minute, Eagles guard Kylie Shoot got double teamed at the top of the key, was stripped of the ball and. Hells’ Morgan Wieberg scooped it up, ran the length of the floor and dropped in a 12-footer at the buzzer as the Crusaders hand SoBoCo their second straight loss 40-38.

It left the Eagles girls and their fans stunned.

“It’s one loss and it’s January,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips afterwards.

While it is a month away from district playoff time, the Eagles seem to have gone on a slide since winning the Tri-County Conference Tournament two weeks ago. At least their offense has.

SoBoCo had a combined total of 13 points on Monday from their starters and would not have been in the game in the second half were it not for 3-point shooting by Kailey Goodrich and Riley Scheer and the inside power of Brooke Trammell.

Goodrich kept the Eagles in the game in the first quarter, hitting her treys from the left side, however, the Crusaders got 11 first half points from Rehegin and jumping to an 17-11 lead at the end of the period.

“We played good defense at times, but we knew who their best three-point shooter was and we left her open three times,” Phillips said.

Kylie Shoot hit a 3-pointer and Trammell scored a pair of baskets in the second quarter to pull the Eagles within two at the break, 24-22.

The third quarter went from bad to worse for both teams as Helias slowed the game a bit and neither team could find the basket with the Eagles out-pointing Helias 10-9.

“Riley was huge for us – she hit two three’s,” Phillips said. She hasn’t been shooting well in games, but she has been shooting well in practic. It’s great to see her have some success because no one works harder than Riley Scheer.”

By Bruce Wallace