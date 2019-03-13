The Southern Boone County high school girls soccer team practices for one more week before kicking off their season.

Chris Miller and the team missed the chance at some live action play after the jamboree scheduled for Friday in Fulton was cancelled. The Eagles haven’t had much opportunity to practice outside, with cold weather and wet conditions forcing them indoors for a good portion of the season. With spring-like weather expected this week and more daylight, the team will hope to get some more hours outside before their first games of the season.

The team kicks off the Lebanon Tournament on Friday evening.

By Briley Eilers