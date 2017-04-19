The Eagles golf team fought some tough course conditions along with golfers from 15 other schools last Wednesday at Eagle Knoll.

“Last week we were swimming out here,” said Eagles golf Cody Starke, “this week it is a hard surface and the pin placements are really tough.”

The course played tough enough that only one golfer broke 80 – Hermann’s Thomas Henson shot a 79 for medalist honors.

Brayden Watts led the Eagles with an 86, Starke shot a 102, Grant Hopwood carded a 113, Josh Smith shot a 115 and Connor Gamble shot a 120.

The Eagles placed sixth as a team, with Hermann taking home the trophy. Blair Oaks was second, Osage third, California fourth and Centralia fifth.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace