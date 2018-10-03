The Eagles girls golf team finished third at the district tournament on Monday and will be sending four golfers to the Sectional tournament next week.

Lily Frazier, Lila Frazier, Gracyn Merriott and Kiersten Morefield all qualified for SoBoCo and will play the sectional round on Monday.

Father Tolton won the district title, shooting a 366 and Mexico shot a 377. SoBoCo was not far behind with a 383.

The Sectional Tournament, played Monday, Oct. 8 will be held at St. Genevieve Golf Club in St. Genevieve.